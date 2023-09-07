Last Landing Ship Tank in operation in WWII docks in Dubuque for tours

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Landing Ship Tank in operation from World War II has docked in Dubuque.

The USS LST 325 will open for tours on Thursday.

The ship is usually docked in Indiana but takes an annual cruise, this time to the Dubuque riverfront.

When it was last here in 2018, more than 16,000 people visited.

It was first launched in 1942 and took part in the D-Day invasion in France.

“It’s very exciting to be able to show this history,” Julie Kronlage, with Travel Dubuque, said. “You’re not going to be able to see this anywhere else unless you would maybe go and travel to that area. What’s exciting for us is the amount of school groups that are actually going to be coming on. We have a variety of home school groups and a lot of other groups coming on to tour as well so they can get that hands-on experience because the history is coming to them right in their backyard.”

The ship is docked near the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza Gazebo.

It’ll be in Dubuque until Tuesday, when it sets off for Hannibal, Missouri.

