Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Last Landing Ship Tank in operation in WWII docks in Dubuque for tours

The last Landing Ship Tank in operation from World War II is now docked in Dubuque.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Landing Ship Tank in operation from World War II has docked in Dubuque.

The USS LST 325 will open for tours on Thursday.

The ship is usually docked in Indiana but takes an annual cruise, this time to the Dubuque riverfront.

When it was last here in 2018, more than 16,000 people visited.

It was first launched in 1942 and took part in the D-Day invasion in France.

“It’s very exciting to be able to show this history,” Julie Kronlage, with Travel Dubuque, said. “You’re not going to be able to see this anywhere else unless you would maybe go and travel to that area. What’s exciting for us is the amount of school groups that are actually going to be coming on. We have a variety of home school  groups and a lot of other groups coming on to tour as well so they can get that hands-on experience because the history is coming to them right in their backyard.”

The ship is docked near the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza Gazebo.

It’ll be in Dubuque until Tuesday, when it sets off for Hannibal, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay $15 million in lawsuit from nurses

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Cresco woman dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash
Des Moines police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls with two counts of first-degree murder,...
Judge denies mistrial request for man accused of killing two at Des Moines nonprofit
The last Landing Ship Tank in operation from World War II is now docked in Dubuque.
Last Landing Ship Tank in operation in WWII docks in Dubuque for tours
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office says a motorcycle driver died in a crash.
Cresco woman dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash