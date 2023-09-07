Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Judge denies mistrial request for man accused of killing two at Des Moines nonprofit

A judge is denying a mistrial request for the 19-year-old accused of killing two students at a Des Moines outreach center in January.
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A judge is denying a mistrial request for the 19-year-old accused of killing two students at a Des Moines outreach center in January, KCCI reports.

Preston Walls is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Police say he shot and killed 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron at Starts Right Here.

Will Keeps, the founder of the program, was also hurt in the shooting.

Lawyers called for the mistrial after a Police K9 officer referred to Walls as a “bad guy” during testimony on Tuesday.

His attorneys say this was a prejudicial statement, especially when made in front of the jury.

The judge ruled the comment was inappropriate, but not enough to grant a mistrial.

He gave attorneys the option to give the jury special instruction to disregard the comment before they enter deliberations.

Walls’ attorney, Darren Page, argued this could do more harm than good.

“By saying to the jury, ‘Hey, by the way, you know that thing that officer said about the defendant that he wasn’t supposed to say and you weren’t supposed to hear, that we’re now bringing up in an instruction? Ignore that.’ I don’t know how a curative instruction is going to solve that problem,” Page said.

Prosecutors on Wednesday called several forensic specialists to the stand.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay $15 million in lawsuit from nurses

Latest News

The last Landing Ship Tank in operation from World War II is now docked in Dubuque.
Last Landing Ship Tank in operation in WWII docks in Dubuque for tours
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Cresco woman dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash
The last Landing Ship Tank in operation from World War II is now docked in Dubuque.
Last Landing Ship Tank in operation in WWII docks in Dubuque for tours
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office says a motorcycle driver died in a crash.
Cresco woman dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash