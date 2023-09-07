Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Gunmen kick in door of home, kidnap couple in front of their 5 kids, police say

A couple was taken at gunpoint from their Texas home; the kidnappers left the couple's five kids behind. (Source: KSAT)
By Katrina Webber, KSAT
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - Police say a couple was taken at gunpoint from their house while their five children were inside.

San Antonio police were called to a neighborhood in the southwest part of town just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said two men with guns showed up uninvited at a family’s home.

“The suspects kicked down the door, entered the home, took the two adults, and fled the scene,” San Antonio Police Department Officer Ricardo Guzman said.

Police described the couple as a man and a woman in their late 30s. Officers said they were taken against their will and are calling the situation a kidnapping.

A motive wasn’t immediately clear, but the kidnappers left behind the couple’s five children inside the home.

“We located five juveniles inside the house. No injuries were reported, and they were unharmed,” Guzman said.

Officers roped off portions of the neighborhood after arriving at the scene but said a lot of questions remain.

According to police, they don’t have a lot of information as of Wednesday night.

Investigators said they are counting on surveillance videos from the neighborhood to help answer some of the ongoing questions.

The police department has questioned several people, including the couple’s children who are all reported to be under the age of 17.

Police said their hope is to find the parents and bring them back home safely.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
76-year-old Fairfield woman dies in Washington County crash
National Motorcycle Museum closes after 22 years
National Motorcycle Museum closes for good

Latest News

A Scott County judge has set a hearing date for his verdict in the Henry Dinkins' murder trial...
Hearing set for Henry Dinkins verdict
Officials say the death is not believed to be suspicious.
Dead body found on campus in Iowa City
Gov. Reynolds' push to eliminate and consolidate commissions, could cost the state $32 million...
Iowa in jeopardy of losing millions in community service funding under realignment bill
FILE- Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Pletcher talks outside the federal courthouse, about the...
Felony convictions vacated for 4 Navy officers in sprawling ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal