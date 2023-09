DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Fall Out Boy will perform in Des Moines next year.

The band is bringing its So Much For (2our) Dust tour to the Wells Fargo Arena on April 3, 2024

Jimmy Eat World will join Fall Out Boy for all dates as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.