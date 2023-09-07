Show You Care
Enrollment at Iowa’s public universities is on a downward trend

By Abigail Kurten
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Campuses aren’t as crowded they’ve been in the past. In a post-pandemic world, only one of Iowa’s three public Universities has seen an uptick in their enrollment this year.

The University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa have all been experiencing downward trends in enrollment in the last decade. Iowa is down over 2000 students, UNI is down over 3500, and Iowa State is down almost 6000. UNI is the only one seeing any improvement as of the 2023 fall semester with just over nine thousand students.

”It’s our biggest enrollment increase in over a decade. So, one of the things that’s really encouraging is we’ve got over 1500 incoming freshman. That’s an 8% increase over a year ago.” said University of Northern Iowa’s Director of University Relations Pete Moris.

Numbers are still down at Iowa and Iowa State, which could be the lingering effect of the pandemic.

”I’ve had a lot of people tell me that they just didn’t come during the pandemic year, and then took a gap year or something to work on getting some experience for a career or even see if college is really what they want to do.” said UIowa Senior Vera Snodgrass.

A hot labor market and the cost of college are also factors - in-state undergraduate tuition at Iowa Regent universities increased three and a half percent this school year.

“Especially because of a lot of job displacement because of COVID and things like that, enrollment might go down and not as many people can afford to go to college.” said UIowa Freshman Ram Abbaraju.

“As it climbs higher, that is a real barrier to access for a lot of people. Especially if they don’t offer enough scholarships or it’s hard to find those scholarships that will help you get to where you need to go.” echoed Snodgrass.

In addition to tuition increases and COVID, some students say their peers no longer feel they need a four-year degree in order to be successful. UNI has capitalized on this by partnering with community colleges last year. Students complete their associate’s degrees at the community college and then finish their bachelor’s degree online through UNI.

This path saw a more than 40-percent increase in enrollment.

