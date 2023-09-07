Show You Care
Eastern Iowa native Hailey Whitters nominated for CMA Award

An eastern Iowa native has a chance to take home some hardware at the upcoming CMA Awards.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(KCRG) - An eastern Iowa native has a chance to take home some hardware at the upcoming CMA Awards.

Shueyville native Hailey Whitters has been nominated for New Artist of the Year.

She’s up against four other artists for the award.

Whitters is currently based in Nashville and released her debut album in 2020.

She has since toured with artists like Luke Combs, and got her first Grammy nomination for song of the year for “A Beautiful Noise.”

You can watch the CMA awards on Nov. 8 here on TV-9.

