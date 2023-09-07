Eagle Scout project builds trail bridge in Cedar Rapids park

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This summer, Ethan Prentice of Cedar Rapids tackled the culmination of all his years in Boy Scout Troop 100- his Eagle Scout Project. The idea to design and build a trail bridge came from Prentice’s very own neighborhood.

The Bever Park Neighborhood Association says the trail bridge that became the center of the project needed serious help. “There was just logs spanning the stream bed down there for a very long time, so it was sort of unsafe and difficult for little kids and older people to cross,” said Bever Park Neighborhood Association President Brendan Paul. “So something that we wanted to improve in some way.”

The project took over 150 hours in all, and Prentice says there was no shortage of challenges. “A storm we had on the first day that really, was hard to persevere through,” said Prentice. “And that was during one of the hottest weeks of the summer.”

But many hands make light work, and other volunteers stepped up to help- from the Bever Park Neighborhood Association and Troop 100, including Prentice’s dad Dan, who’s also his Scoutmaster. “I’m very proud of Ethan for persevering,” said Dan Prentice. “I think it’s really gonna help him as he goes to college, and for life afterwards.”

Prentice says it feels amazing to have the project accomplished. “I did see some footprints on the bridge, so I’m really happy it’s being used,” said Prentice.

