Dubuque inmate charged with assault after striking deputy multiple times

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An inmate has been charged with assault following an incident at the Dubuque County Jail.

On September 6th, 2023 at approximately 1:50 pm, a deputy and two corrections officers reported attempting to gain control of 32-year-old inmate Jarrell Johnson while he was actively resisting following an incident near the hallway showers. More officers arrived to help escort Johnson back to his cell.

Once Johnson was directed back to his cell, he lunged back toward the door and struck the deputy with his closed fist multiple times to her face. The deputy was pulled from the door, who had visible injuries to her right eye. The deputy reported pain and blurry vision.

She was taken to the MercyOne emergency room for treatment of the injuries, including a concussion.

Johnson was charged with Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations - Bodily Injury.

