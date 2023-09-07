Czech Village, Newbo to host annual Dinner on the Bridge event

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People will get the chance to enjoy music, dinner, and drinks on the 16th Avenue Bridge of Lions in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

Czech Village and Newbo are hosting their third annual Dinner on the Bridge event.

The fundraising event will feature a cocktail hour, candlelight dinner, and a silent auction.

Proceeds will be split between local artists and businesses in the Cedar Rapids area.

Tickets are available online. It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

