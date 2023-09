CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State completed the ‘reverse sweep,’ coming back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Iowa, and take Wednesday’s Cy-Hawk showdown in Coralville.

Caitlan Buettner led the game with 23 kills, only making three hitting errors.

Jordan Hopp paced the Cyclones with 14 kills.

The Cyclones stay undefeated at 6-0.

