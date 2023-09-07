Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cresco woman dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office says a motorcycle driver died in a crash.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle driver died in a crash in Allamakee County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 3:40 p.m. north of the Great River Road and Sunny View Drive intersection.

The motorcycle driver was going around a curve, when she lost control, went onto the shoulder, and into the ditch where the vehicle hit some large rocks.

Edith Slifka, 49, of Cresco, died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay $15 million in lawsuit from nurses

Latest News

The last Landing Ship Tank in operation from World War II is now docked in Dubuque.
Last Landing Ship Tank in operation in WWII docks in Dubuque for tours
Des Moines police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls with two counts of first-degree murder,...
Judge denies mistrial request for man accused of killing two at Des Moines nonprofit
The last Landing Ship Tank in operation from World War II is now docked in Dubuque.
Last Landing Ship Tank in operation in WWII docks in Dubuque for tours
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office says a motorcycle driver died in a crash.
Cresco woman dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash