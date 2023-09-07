Clouds hang around for many, but staying comfortable

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday will turn out a bit like Wednesday, but with lower wind speeds overall.

Temperatures will once again be affected by an expansive area of low clouds today, especially early on. The far western and southern fringes of the viewing area have seen clearing already today, and we expect to see the clouds erode and decrease a bit as the day goes on toward afternoon and evening. Where sun breaks out earliest, highs could reach the upper 70s, compared to where clouds hang tough with temperatures in the low 70s. Winds will be about 5 to 15 mph, notably lighter than yesterday immediately behind the cold front.

Clouds should continue to decrease tonight, leading to partly to mostly clear skies. Lows will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. More sunshine on Friday and Saturday mean that temperatures will once again turn a bit warmer, but a far cry from recent hotter weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s both days with dry weather.

If you’re headed to the big Cy-Hawk game in Ames between Iowa and Iowa State, the weather should be warm but not nearly as hot as last weekend’s games in the state. Highs will be in the low 80s, but dew points should remain in a reasonable range. Don’t forget the sunscreen, though!

Our next storm system holds off until Sunday into Monday, when a slight chance for showers and storms will return. Unfortunately, widespread heavy rainfall looks unlikely with this system as moisture will generally be lacking. The thing it is more certain to do is drag in some cooler air again for next week, where highs will be in the low to mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s for many.

