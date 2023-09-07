Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Another cool September day, warming slightly into the weekend

Another cool September day is instore with a slight warming trend into the coming weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another cool September day is instore with a slight warming trend into the coming weekend. Look for highs today to be quite similar to yesterday, topping out in the low 70s north and east to the mid and upper 70s south and west. Clouds decrease today with skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear by this evening.

Another cool September afternoon is with us today. Clouds decrease this afternoon with more...
Another cool September afternoon is with us today. Clouds decrease this afternoon with more blue sky on the way.(KCRG)

For Friday, look for more sunshine and a slight warmup as highs climb into the mid and upper 70s to around 80. This weekend we’ll warm even a bit further to the low and mid 80s with continued sunshine.

Look for sunshine on Saturday and a slim rain chance by later Sunday.
Look for sunshine on Saturday and a slim rain chance by later Sunday.(KCRG)

A cold front sends our temperatures back down slightly to end the weekend with a slim shower chance.

A slim shot at rain and thunderstorms heads our way to end the weekend.
A slim shot at rain and thunderstorms heads our way to end the weekend.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay $15 million in lawsuit from nurses
Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search

Latest News

Another cool September day is instore with a slight warming trend into the coming weekend.
First Alert Forecast
Lots of clouds hang around for a good portion of the day, for most.
Clouds hang around for many, but staying comfortable
Staying cooler and comfortable, with less wind today.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson talks about when the clouds may exit, and...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday morning, September 7