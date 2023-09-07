Another cool September day, warming slightly into the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another cool September day is instore with a slight warming trend into the coming weekend. Look for highs today to be quite similar to yesterday, topping out in the low 70s north and east to the mid and upper 70s south and west. Clouds decrease today with skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear by this evening.

Another cool September afternoon is with us today. Clouds decrease this afternoon with more blue sky on the way. (KCRG)

For Friday, look for more sunshine and a slight warmup as highs climb into the mid and upper 70s to around 80. This weekend we’ll warm even a bit further to the low and mid 80s with continued sunshine.

Look for sunshine on Saturday and a slim rain chance by later Sunday. (KCRG)

A cold front sends our temperatures back down slightly to end the weekend with a slim shower chance.

A slim shot at rain and thunderstorms heads our way to end the weekend. (KCRG)

