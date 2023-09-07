Show You Care
Advocate says a lack of affordable housing shows increase in homelessness in some communities

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Housing Iowa Conference is underway at the Cedar Rapids Double Tree until Friday afternoon.

One of the topics being discussed was the issue of homelessness and how cities are working to find housing.

“We’ve had a full shelter of 70 beds, and we’re turning away, maybe 15 to 20 people nightly,” said Crissy Canganelli, the Executive Director of Shelter House in Iowa City.

Canganelli said the increase isn’t from drug use, mental illness, or poverty.

“There are people throughout every community and every state that successfully remain housed that have substance use challenges that are suffering from mental health issues, and they don’t lose their housing,” she said.

She said the biggest issue was a lack of affordable housing.

“People cannot afford to live in the community even if they are working in service-based jobs, the wages that they are earning is not affording the rent that they have,” said Canganelli.

Greg Kolburn, a University of Washington Professor, spoke to the Housing Iowa Conference where people gathered to find ways to improve housing opportunities and build stronger communities. He wrote a book called “Homelessness is a Housing Problem” because he said it was a problem many midsized communities faced.

“As population increases there needs to be sufficient housing,” he said. “Otherwise, if you end up with lots of demand for housing and not enough housing, rental costs go up.”

Kolburn said Iowa does have a housing issue on its hands, but it can be alleviated as communities like Iowa City and others focus on developing more affordable housing.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult,” said Canganelli. “Iowa City is becoming one of the highest, if not, the highest market in the state of Iowa.”

