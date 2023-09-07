Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home

Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in Missouri. (Source: KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say a group of teen boys has died after crashing a car into a vacant home.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old driver lost control of a vehicle Wednesday morning and slammed into a vacant home in the University City area.

A crash report stated that the teen driver was traveling too fast for the conditions and lost control around a curve. The vehicle then went off the roadway and into the house.

Two other 15-year-olds were also in the vehicle and died in the collision.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, but the other passengers were not.

Authorities said it appeared that the boys had taken a car belonging to one of their parents earlier in the morning.

KMOV reports that the teens were high school students in the Ladue School District.

“It is with profound sadness that we learned of the news that three of our high school students were involved in a fatal automobile accident this morning,” school district officials shared. “We hold the families of our students in our thoughts.”

School officials said grief counselors will be available throughout the coming week.

Missouri authorities did not immediately identify the teens killed.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
76-year-old Fairfield woman dies in Washington County crash
National Motorcycle Museum closes after 22 years
National Motorcycle Museum closes for good

Latest News

A Scott County judge has set a hearing date for his verdict in the Henry Dinkins' murder trial...
Hearing set for Henry Dinkins verdict
TV9′s Beth Malicki sits down with Iowa Attorney General Bird to discuss her perspective on a...
Brenna Bird says election integrity, law behind appeal to voter registration decision
Officials say the death is not believed to be suspicious.
Dead body found on campus in Iowa City
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Brenna Bird discusses decision to stop funding emergency contraception for sexual assault victims
19-year-old Preston Walls faces two counts of murder for the January shootings.
Judge denies mistrial request for the teen accused of killing two students at a Des Moines outreach center