Wastewater will soon be tested for more than just COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local health experts say a way to track the COVID-19 virus could soon be used to track other communicable diseases in the state of Iowa.

The State Hygienic Lab in Coralville has been testing wastewater samples from about 25 different communities across the state of Iowa. Linn County is one of them.

“This really gives you an idea about the burden of the virus,” said Dr. Pramod Dwivedi, the Linn County Public Health Director.

Dr. Dwivedi said the sample of wastewater doesn’t tell you how many people have the virus or who has it, but it gives you a sample of the level of virus within the community. It’s not real-time data, but it’s as close as they can get.

“It’s not the number of cases that you would get from the wastewater, but it gives you the overall picture of the situation in our community,” he said.

The State Hygienic Lab Director, Michale Pentella, said the pilot program began in the fall. The testing takes place weekly.

“That’s very helpful because we can predict whether cases are going to be increasing or decreasing or staying the same,” said Pentella.

Now, he said they plan to expand to other viruses this year.

“We plan in October of this year to have influenza RSV and SARS,” he said.

Dr. Dwivedi said this will allow counties to help create preventative measures based on how much of the virus they’re seeing in the wastewater.

“This will not give you real-time information date but near real-time information so that you can have preventative mechanisms,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.