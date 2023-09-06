Urbana’s Jen Steadman running the 100-mile ‘Mines of Spain’ ultramarathon for the third time

URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s easy to find 54-year-old Jen Steadman running the trails every day for hours.

Steadman’s long journey of trail running started in 2014.

“I had gone through a bunch of mental health issues and I was trying to find something healthy to battle these issues,” Steadman said. “So I began road running.”

Steadman’s road running journey turned to the trails, and two years ago she attempted the grueling Mines of Spain 100-mile ultramarathon, with 1,400 feet of climb in the bluffs of Dubuque.

Steadman came up just short on her first attempt, running 92 miles.

“It was tough we run through the night with the headlamps,” she said. “You can’t really see the roots on the trail, so you can stumble and trip. I tripped many times. I fell, I rolled my ankle.”

Despite the pain, Steadman was determined to finish the Mines of Spain 100 and gave it another shot last year finishing the race, but just missing the 33 hour time limit.

“I actually tripped on my knee so I had a hard time after the sun came up just trying to walk,” Jenn said. “I was walking sideways on some of the downhills just trying to get through the race.”

“I missed the cutoff: I did 33 hours, 9 minutes.”

Most runners would say ‘I gave it my best shot.’ Not Steadman.

“I am tackling Mines in Spain again this year,” she said. “I will get it.”

You have to ask yourself what drives Steadman to put her body through the pain and agony of trying to finish this grueling run.

The answer goes back to her mental health issues that so many of us face.

“I have always felt almost lonely, worthless, and the healthiness of running these trails to see what I can actually do,” Steadman said. “I just hope it can inspire others to never give up.”

