University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police at the University of Iowa said they’re investigating after a dead body was found on campus Wednesday morning.

The dead man was found at about 7:15 a.m. on the north patio of Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory, at 320 S. Riverside Drive.

Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious based on their preliminary investigation, with assistance from the Johnson County Medical Examiner.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.