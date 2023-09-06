Univ. of Iowa wrestler and Hawaii native holds donation drives to help fire victims

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Hawaii are still dealing with the aftermath of the deadliest natural disaster in the state’s history. 115 people died in the fire and more than 380 are still listed as missing by the FBI.

For Iowa wrestler Nanea Estrella, the historic Lahaina region is a second home. It’s where she went to high school and started her wrestling career.

She’s been collecting items to send home to people impacted by the disaster.

”It just makes me feel so happy,” said Estrella.

Stuffed animals, sports equipment and even some Iowa gear. The Hawkeye community has come together to help send all that and more to the victims of the Maui wildfires.

”Toys are one of the big things that kids have lost,” she said. “A lot of Lahaina kids are in a time of peril. And they need hope. They need something to attach to. They need something to feel okay. And that’s where the inspirations for the toys came in,” said Estrella.

Iowa Women’s wrestler Nanea Estrella is a Hawaii native and put the drive together.

Since the fires broke out, she’s been working to spread awareness.

She said she’s grateful for all the support the Hawkeye community has shown her.

”It makes me feel so welcomed into the community. Just happy and so supported. And I know that while I was being an athlete, we were already so supported, but now it just makes me feel like Iowa Nice is real,” said Estrella.

The final day of the toy and sports equipment drive will take place at the Cy-Hawk volleyball game on Wednesday night.

An online food drive is also in place and will be up for as long as needed. So far, it’s raised over five thousand dollars.

”This rebuild effort, everything is going to take years to rebuild. These people are going to be out of homes for years,” she said.

And while the Lahaina fires have been put out, the recovery is far from over.

”Tensions are still pretty high and emotions are very high, but there’s still such a great hope in the air and really locals are trying to keep Lahaina land in Lahaina and really rebuild it as Lahaina and not as hotels or golf courses. So that’s been really the turn of focus and that’s been the big push for keeping Lahaina land in the Lahaina people’s hand,” said Estrella.

