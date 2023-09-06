Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Iowa wrestler and Hawaii native holds donation drives to help fire victims

Nanea Estrella put together a toy drive to send back to friends, family and victims of Maui...
Nanea Estrella put together a toy drive to send back to friends, family and victims of Maui fires.(KCRG)
By Emily Schrad
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Hawaii are still dealing with the aftermath of the deadliest natural disaster in the state’s history. 115 people died in the fire and more than 380 are still listed as missing by the FBI.

For Iowa wrestler Nanea Estrella, the historic Lahaina region is a second home. It’s where she went to high school and started her wrestling career.

She’s been collecting items to send home to people impacted by the disaster.

”It just makes me feel so happy,” said Estrella.

Stuffed animals, sports equipment and even some Iowa gear. The Hawkeye community has come together to help send all that and more to the victims of the Maui wildfires.

”Toys are one of the big things that kids have lost,” she said. “A lot of Lahaina kids are in a time of peril. And they need hope. They need something to attach to. They need something to feel okay. And that’s where the inspirations for the toys came in,” said Estrella.

Iowa Women’s wrestler Nanea Estrella is a Hawaii native and put the drive together.

Since the fires broke out, she’s been working to spread awareness.

She said she’s grateful for all the support the Hawkeye community has shown her.

”It makes me feel so welcomed into the community. Just happy and so supported. And I know that while I was being an athlete, we were already so supported, but now it just makes me feel like Iowa Nice is real,” said Estrella.

The final day of the toy and sports equipment drive will take place at the Cy-Hawk volleyball game on Wednesday night.

An online food drive is also in place and will be up for as long as needed. So far, it’s raised over five thousand dollars.

”This rebuild effort, everything is going to take years to rebuild. These people are going to be out of homes for years,” she said.

And while the Lahaina fires have been put out, the recovery is far from over.

”Tensions are still pretty high and emotions are very high, but there’s still such a great hope in the air and really locals are trying to keep Lahaina land in Lahaina and really rebuild it as Lahaina and not as hotels or golf courses. So that’s been really the turn of focus and that’s been the big push for keeping Lahaina land in the Lahaina people’s hand,” said Estrella.

For a link to the food donation drive, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: pops heard in fire after fatal I-380 crash
A picture from @Cyclonejonny showing fans waiting in lines outside Jack Trice Stadium right at...
ISU apologizes for ticketing delays, working on improvements for CyHawk game
Officials say a Palo man suspected of pushing a boy into a fire pit has turned himself in.
Man accused of pushing a juvenile into a firepit now in custody
Marion police issued an Operation Quickfind for 43-year-old Jennifer Mayberry.
Operation Quickfind cancelled: Jennifer Mayberry found safe
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
National Motorcycle Museum’s last day in Anamosa Monday

Latest News

The Linn County Board of Supervisors passed its first of three public readings regarding...
Linn County passes first solar ordinance reading
The Cy-Hawk rivalry is still of upmost importance for Iowans, and Australians, alike
The Cy-Hawk rivalry is still of upmost importance for Iowans, and Australians, alike
Next week will mark the 5 year anniversary of Mount Trashmore being turned from a landfill to a...
Mount Trashmore celebrates 5 year anniversary
The building isn't able to air condition every room
McKinley Steam Academy struggles to keep cool amid extreme heat