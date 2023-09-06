Sub-Zero Group celebrates groundbreaking with city leaders

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A high-end manufacturing company broke ground today on a new Cedar Rapids plant that could bring with it 200 jobs.

Sub-Zero Group Inc., a luxury kitchen appliance company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, spent the last 18 months looking to find the right community for its expansion saying its other sites across the Midwest were already at full capacity.

“We made the decision that we needed to grow, we simply have continued to grow, that was decision one. Decision two was where do we want to be? And that boiled down to, we wanted a place that had a manufacturing base, a manufacturing footprint, and really was a great place to be, live, and work.” said Sub-Zero’s Vice President of Operations Scott Wareing.

The company looked at more than 900 communities for its Midwest expansion and says Cedar Rapids met its needs the best.

“We looked for education, what are the kind of educational institutions that surround the environment and community? We looked at local business partners, how did they feel about the area? How did they work together? And we saw nothing but very positive things from all of that.” said Wareing.

Members of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance echoed just how valuable the city’s experience with other businesses was to Sub-Zero.

“One of the things that certainly made it attractive is that we’re a manufacturing town. Manufacturing is kind of in our DNA,” said Ron Corbett, Vice President of Economic Development for the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance.

City leaders say Sub-Zero’s 140 million dollar investment will make a big impact on the city’s economy and its residents.

“When you can offer good-paying jobs, that means people will move to your community for good-paying jobs. So this is just going to help build the momentum in our community,” said Corbett.

The project was awarded a $1.135 million forgivable loan and HQJ tax benefits back in 2022 by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. It’s also expected to create almost 200 jobs, 127 of which must pay a qualifying wage of $24.20 an hour.

