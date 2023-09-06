Several Iowa, Iowa State athletes plead guilty to underage gambling

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Iowa State players Hunter Dekkers and Jake Remsburg, and former Iowa State football player Dodge Sauser resolved their criminal cases by pleading guilty to a reduced charge of underage gambling. Former University of Iowa kicker Aaron Blom and baseball player Gehrig Christensen took the same deal.

Each player was previously charged with Tampering with Records for engaging in a scheme to disguise their identities and manipulate online transactions in order to create the appearance that the transactions were made by family members and not them.

The pleas end the criminal portion of the case for the student-athletes, but have no bearing on how the NCAA will rule on potential eligibility.

Each individual will pay a fine of $645 and receive no additional sentencing as part of the agreement.

