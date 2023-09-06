Rocco Becht named Iowa State’s starter ahead of Saturday’s Cy-Hawk showdown

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Rocco Becht was efficient in his first career start, completing 10 of his 13 attempts and earning a win against UNI.

That was enough for head coach Matt Campbell to name him the starter for Saturday’s Cy-Hawk showdown.

“I think Rocco certainly put himself in a great position to be the starter obviously this coming week,” Campbell said Tuesday. “Just continue to move himself forward and grow forward. My guess is we need both those guys (Becht and freshman J.J. Kohl) to grow forward if our teams wants to have success.”

Becht was on the sideline last season in Iowa City to watch the Cyclones beat the Hawkeyes 10-7.

“It was exciting,” Becht said. “It was the first time I’ve been in a college stadium where the environment was like that

Becht says he knows he’ll have his hands full when he faces on of the best defenses in the country on Saturday.

“They’ve been insanely good the last 20 years,” Becht said. “We are going to go into this week prepared. Every day we are going to get better looks against our scout team.”

Becht, who is from Florida, knows all about this rivalry and understands what it means to the fans.

“This is like a lot of the fans’ Super Bowl,” Becht said. “I know it’s a big game, but I am going to go into it like another game. I’m going to prepare the same.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.