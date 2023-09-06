Show You Care
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have identified the woman found dead after driving a minivan into the Mississippi River from a boat ramp in East Dubuque, Illinois.

The Telegraph Herald reports it happened a little before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Dive teams recovered the vehicle and the driver a few hours later.

The driver was 65-year-old Jane Droeszler of Saint Donatus, Iowa.

Police said they still have few details about why the vehicle went into the water.

They say the driver left her home between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. the day of the incident.

Police are waiting for an autopsy report.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

