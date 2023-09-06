Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police identify man killed in Waterloo shooting

Waterloo police identified the man killed in a shooting last weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police identified the man killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Police said 45-year-old Muharrum Johnson, of Waterloo, was shot just before 1 p.m. on Saturday at East Fourth Street and Mulberry Street.

First responders took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
76-year-old Fairfield woman dies in Washington County crash
National Motorcycle Museum closes after 22 years
National Motorcycle Museum closes for good
One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: pops heard in fire after fatal I-380 crash
First responders rescued one dog, but a second dog died in a fire at a home in Center Point on...
Dog dies in Center Point house fire

Latest News

The Fourth annual Dark Harvest Halloween Parade is coming to Cedar Rapids this weekend.
Entry forms open for Cedar Rapids Halloween Parade
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
Lawyers are calling for a mistrial for the 19-year-old man charged with two murders.
Lawyers call for mistrial for man charged with fatal shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
Organizers are preparing for the Halloween Parade in the Newbo District.
Organizers prepare for Halloween Parade in NewBo District