McNamara still battling quad injury, Ferentz says QB sneaks and bootlegs are “off the menu”

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Cade McNamara said his quad injury has not gone away after his week one start against Utah State.

“It’s gonna be something that I just have to manage though,” McNamara said. “Some games it’ll feel better than others I’m just doing everything I can to just get as healthy as I possibly can for Saturday.”

McNamara completed 17 of 30 passes on Saturday against the Aggies, throwing two touchdowns.

He tallied two rushing attempts, through one was a sack.

“He’s got an injury so we’re gonna manage it all season long,” Kirk Ferentz said. “We’ll manage it and try to be smart about it.”

Ferentz’ gameplan has been adjusted based around McNamara’s rushing limitations.

“(QB sneaks are) really not on the menu right now. You’re benefiting from experience, but you’re not benefitting from that play for sure,” Ferentz said. “We’re not going to have him bootleg the Chuck Long play from ‘85, probably won’t pull that one.”

