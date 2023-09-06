Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

McNamara still battling quad injury, Ferentz says QB sneaks and bootlegs are “off the menu”

McNamara played last Saturday but he did not appear to be 100 percent.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Cade McNamara said his quad injury has not gone away after his week one start against Utah State.

“It’s gonna be something that I just have to manage though,” McNamara said. “Some games it’ll feel better than others I’m just doing everything I can to just get as healthy as I possibly can for Saturday.”

McNamara completed 17 of 30 passes on Saturday against the Aggies, throwing two touchdowns.

He tallied two rushing attempts, through one was a sack.

“He’s got an injury so we’re gonna manage it all season long,” Kirk Ferentz said. “We’ll manage it and try to be smart about it.”

Ferentz’ gameplan has been adjusted based around McNamara’s rushing limitations.

“(QB sneaks are) really not on the menu right now. You’re benefiting from experience, but you’re not benefitting from that play for sure,” Ferentz said. “We’re not going to have him bootleg the Chuck Long play from ‘85, probably won’t pull that one.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: pops heard in fire after fatal I-380 crash
Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
A picture from @Cyclonejonny showing fans waiting in lines outside Jack Trice Stadium right at...
ISU apologizes for ticketing delays, working on improvements for CyHawk game
Officials say a Palo man suspected of pushing a boy into a fire pit has turned himself in.
Man accused of pushing a juvenile into a firepit now in custody
Marion police issued an Operation Quickfind for 43-year-old Jennifer Mayberry.
Operation Quickfind cancelled: Jennifer Mayberry found safe

Latest News

Rocco Becht
Rocco Becht named Iowa State’s starter ahead of Saturday’s Cy-Hawk showdown
Rocco Becht
Rocco Becht named Iowa State’s starter ahead of Saturday’s Cy-Hawk showdown
The Cy-Hawk rivalry is still of upmost importance for Iowans, and Australians, alike
The Cy-Hawk rivalry is still of upmost importance for Iowans, and Australians, alike
Iowa Hawkeyes running back LeShun Daniels Jr. (29) is tripped up by Illinois State Redbirds...
Arrivals of West Coast schools could cause Big Ten to depart from its traditional smashmouth style