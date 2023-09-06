Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Louisa County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and vehicles as they search for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and vehicles as they search for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office describes the suspect as a black man, approximately 6-foot-tall and wearing a blue and white two-tone shirt and blue shorts.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle Tuesday night at Highway 92 and Eastern Access Road in Columbus Junction.

The vehicle, according to deputies, was involved in an armed robbery that occurred in Mount Pleasant prior to the stop. One man, later identified as Marquise Rushin, 28, of Chicago, inside the vehicle was arrested and turned over to Mount Pleasant police, while a second man left the scene on foot, deputies said.

A perimeter was established in the area and a search for the person was done using K9 and a drone, deputies said.

As of Wednesday morning, Walnut to Main streets down to Community Bank are blocked off.

Schools in the Columbus Community School District are delayed until further notice.

Deputies ask the public to call 911 if they see the man.

Around 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Police were notified about an armed robbery that occurred at the Best Western Motel, 810 N. Grand Ave., according to a media release.

The investigation revealed that a man wearing a mask and displaying a gun went into the motel and demanded money from staff. Police said the suspect then left in a vehicle and headed north.

Information from eyewitnesses helped identify the suspects and a vehicle.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
76-year-old Fairfield woman dies in Washington County crash
National Motorcycle Museum closes after 22 years
National Motorcycle Museum closes for good
One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: pops heard in fire after fatal I-380 crash
First responders rescued one dog, but a second dog died in a fire at a home in Center Point on...
Dog dies in Center Point house fire

Latest News

Scott Brown, 34, of Independence, was arrested in February and found guilty in September of...
Independence man found guilty on sexual abuse charges
Dozens of people gathered to pay their respects to Iowa's last known Holocaust survivor.
Dozens gathered to pay respects to Iowa’s last known Holocaust survivor
FILE - Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike looks to the sidelines during an NFL...
Former Iowa State athletes charged with identity theft in sports gambling investigation
Two athletes now face identity theft charges connected to a state investigation into sports...
Former ISU athletes plead not guilty to identity theft charges in sports gambling investigation