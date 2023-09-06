Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Louisa Co. deputies arrest armed robbery suspect

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and vehicles as they search for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Mount Pleasant. On Wednesday, deputies released a photo of the suspect.(KWQC/Louisa County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in connection with a burglary in Mount Pleasant has been arrested following a search that lasted several hours in Louisa County.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Around 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant police were notified about an armed robbery that occurred at the Best Western Motel, 810 N. Grand Ave., according to a media release.

The investigation revealed that a man wearing a mask and displaying a gun went into the motel and demanded money from staff. Police said the suspect then left in a vehicle and headed north.

Information from eyewitnesses helped identify the suspects and a vehicle, according to police.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle at Highway 92 and Eastern Access Road in Columbus Junction.

One man, later identified as Marquise Rushin, 28, of Chicago, was arrested and turned over to Mount Pleasant police, while a second man left the scene on foot, deputies said.

A perimeter was established in the area and a search for the person was done using K9 and a drone, deputies said.

The Columbus Community School District said on its Facebook page that school would close for the remainder of the day Wednesday for the safety of students and staff. All sports practices also were canceled.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
76-year-old Fairfield woman dies in Washington County crash
National Motorcycle Museum closes after 22 years
National Motorcycle Museum closes for good
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: pops heard in fire after fatal I-380 crash

Latest News

Sub-Zero Group Inc. plans to build a more than $140 million facility in the 10000 block of 6th...
Appliance company holds groundbreaking for new Cedar Rapids facility
University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
Pool (FILE)
Iowa City approves plan to demolish, replace City Park Pool
A jury has found an Independence man guilty of multiple counts of sexual abuse.
Independence man found guilty on sexual abuse charges