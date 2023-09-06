Louisa Co. deputies arrest armed robbery suspect

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in connection with a burglary in Mount Pleasant has been arrested following a search that lasted several hours in Louisa County.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Around 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant police were notified about an armed robbery that occurred at the Best Western Motel, 810 N. Grand Ave., according to a media release.

The investigation revealed that a man wearing a mask and displaying a gun went into the motel and demanded money from staff. Police said the suspect then left in a vehicle and headed north.

Information from eyewitnesses helped identify the suspects and a vehicle, according to police.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle at Highway 92 and Eastern Access Road in Columbus Junction.

One man, later identified as Marquise Rushin, 28, of Chicago, was arrested and turned over to Mount Pleasant police, while a second man left the scene on foot, deputies said.

A perimeter was established in the area and a search for the person was done using K9 and a drone, deputies said.

The Columbus Community School District said on its Facebook page that school would close for the remainder of the day Wednesday for the safety of students and staff. All sports practices also were canceled.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.