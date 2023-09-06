Show You Care
Lawyers call for mistrial for man charged with fatal shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

Lawyers are calling for a mistrial for the 19-year-old man charged with two murders.
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Lawyers are calling for a mistrial for the 19-year-old man charged with two murders.

Preston Walls is accused of killing 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr at ‘Starts Right Here’ in Des Moines in January.

Officers say Walls also shot the program’s founder, Will Keeps, who survived being shot in the hip and finger.

Prosecutors showed dashcam and bodycam video of officers following a car and eventually capturing Walls in woods with a police dog.

The K9 handler testified, saying the dog got excited because he, “caught the bad guy.”

Walls’ lawyers called this a prejudicial statement, especially in front of the jury.

“I understand that it can be colloquialisms that are used in polite company, or when you’re having a cocktail with a friend or something. But this isn’t the place for it. This is a double homicide, and this officer should have known better than to open his mouth and say those words. He’d been saying ‘suspect’ the entire time, until that moment when he had an opportunity to say ‘the bad guy,’” one of Walls’ lawyers said.

The judge hasn’t ruled on the request for a mistrial.

The trial is set to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

