Iowa City approves plan to demolish, replace City Park Pool

Pool (FILE)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City city council on Tuesday approved a plan to demolish and replace City Park Pool.

It comes after the city hired a consultant team to assess the aging facilities earlier this year.

City Park Pool includes a T-shaped pool about 164 feet long, with an attached deep well and zero-depth entry wading pool.

City staff said the main pool is more than 70 years old and the wading pool is six years old.

Despite annual crack sealing and basin painting, the pool lost about 30,000 gallons of water per day during the 2021 season.

The consultant team released its report on the pool last week. It assessed the history, maintenance, repairs and operations, and recommended the pool be replaced with a new facility and bathhouse.

The consultant’s report said the recommendation is based on deteriorated conditions in the pool basin, concerns over the long term structural integrity of the pool walls and the need to replace the filtration and piping systems.

The team also found the bathhouse to be outdated.

Having approved the replacement, the project now moves into the conceptual design phase, that includes receiving public input on the possible design of the new facility.

The city council says it’s targeting the summer of 2025 for construction of the new facility.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

