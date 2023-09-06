Show You Care
Independence man found guilty on sexual abuse charges

Scott Brown, 34, of Independence, was arrested in February and found guilty in September of...
Scott Brown, 34, of Independence, was arrested in February and found guilty in September of numerous charges of sexual abuse.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Independence man arrested and charged with numerous counts of sexual abuse in February has been found guilty.

In an update on Wednesday, the Buchanan County Attorney’s office said a jury found 34-year-old Scott Brown guilty of five counts of second degree sexual abuse.

Police said Brown committed multiple acts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 between August 2019 and February 2023.

In a criminal complaint, law enforcement said Brown forced the child to do things for him, threatening to “make the child’s mother disappear” if she didn’t. The criminal complaint also said Brown converted a rented shed near the Wapsipinicon River that he took his victim to.

Brown could face up to 125 years in prison. He would have to serve 87 and a half years of that sentence before being eligible for parole.

However, if the court imposes concurrent sentences, Brown would face up to 25 years in prison. He would then have to serve 17 and a half years before being eligible for parole.

After completing his sentence, Brown would be on the sex offender registry for life.

A date for the sentencing hearing has not been set.

