Hearing set for verdict to be read in Dinkins trial

Henry Dinkins, the suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, had tentatively agreed...
Henry Dinkins, the suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, had tentatively agreed to serve a lengthy prison term on Illinois drug charges days before he allegedly killed the 10-year-old girl, but was allowed to remain free on bond until a plea hearing.(Clinton County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, a judge announced that the verdict for Dinkins will be given at a hearing on September 15th.

Dinkins is accused of killing Breasia Terrell, who disappeared in July 2020. Fishermen found her body months later in Clinton County.

Prosecutors and the defense rested their cases back in August. The state argues that the chain of events presented proves Dinkins committed the crimes. Prosecutors highlighted video evidence of Dinkins buying bleach at Walmart and bullets found with the remains.

Dinkins’ lawyers argue the state didn’t prove he committed murder or kidnapping, noting a lack of DNA evidence.

The hearing will take place at the Scott County Courthouse at 9:05 a.m.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

