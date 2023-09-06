Firefighters: Be mindful of recreational fires during dry weather

NORTH LIBERTY AND MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - While a cold front moved through Eastern Iowa, it brought little if any rain to the area, in turn, not making any impact on the ongoing drought. Because the area has been so dry some counties in Iowa have even put burn bans into place.

While Linn and Johnson Counties don’t currently have burn bans in place, fire departments said being mindful around fires can help you stay safe as rain isn’t in the forecast for a while.

”You know, right now recreational burning is an increased risk,” said Tom Fagen, Marion Fire Chief.

With all of Iowa in some level of drought, the risk for fires is something area fire departments are asking people to be careful of.

”It’s important to be mindful of any outdoor cooking. So BBQ grills we need to be remarkably mindful that those are put out, that we have working fire extinguishers around or a water source like a hose spigot or something like that to be able to put out any small fires,” said Bill Schmooke, North Liberty Assistant Fire Chief.

Along with having something to put out your recreational fire, making sure someone always has an eye on it is another key to staying safe in these dry conditions.

”Always be present around the fire that you are burning just in case there is a spot fire or something that develops it can be extinguished quickly. It’s when fires are unattended that they can, if they do get outside their container, to where they can grow rapidly and then get out of control. And that’s where unintended consequences occur,” said Fagen.

And if you live outside city limits and are looking to do a control burn, let officials know beforehand.

“Let them know what time you’re going to start burning, and then you call them and let them know when you’re done burning. And that way if somebody sees some smoke coming from that address the Dispatch Center knows that it’s a controlled burn. It’s supposed to be happening. And we don’t need to send the fire trucks out there unless we’re needed,” said Schmooke.

While a few counties already have burn bans in place, with more dry weather on the way, it’s not out of the question for Linn County.

“Linn County, the County Fire Chiefs Association, will coordinate with Linn County Emergency Management Agency to connect with the state fire Marshall’s office in order to get that burn ban in Linn County,” said Fagen.

