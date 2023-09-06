FBI seeking man who may have information regarding identity of child sexual assault victim
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
Officials say the man, who is currently being identified as “John Doe 47″ could be seen with a child in a video first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They say he is a black male likely between the ages of 18 and 25. He could be heard speaking English in the video.
Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
