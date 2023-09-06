Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

FBI seeking man who may have information regarding identity of child sexual assault victim

"John Doe 47"
"John Doe 47"(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Officials say the man, who is currently being identified as “John Doe 47″ could be seen with a child in a video first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They say he is a black male likely between the ages of 18 and 25. He could be heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
76-year-old Fairfield woman dies in Washington County crash
National Motorcycle Museum closes after 22 years
National Motorcycle Museum closes for good
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: pops heard in fire after fatal I-380 crash

Latest News

Tiffin to vote on local option sales tax
Tiffin to vote on local option sales tax
Sub-Zero Group Inc. plans to build a more than $140 million facility in the 10000 block of 6th...
Appliance company holds groundbreaking for new Cedar Rapids facility
University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest armed robbery suspect