Entry forms open for Cedar Rapids Halloween Parade

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It may not be October yet, but some are already thinking about Halloween.

Organizers are preparing for the Halloween Parade in the Newbo District.

This year’s parade is called “Monsters Unleashed.”

It’s set for 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on October 21.

The parade route goes through the NewBo and Czech Village District

Entry forms and a map of the parade route are available on the parade’s website.

There are three categories that can win a cash prize: for the most scary and creative float, and the most creative walking unit.

The parade will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor and the Mission of Hope.

This year marks the parade’s fifth year.

