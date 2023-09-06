Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Entry forms open for Cedar Rapids Halloween Parade

Organizers are preparing for the Halloween Parade in the Newbo District.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It may not be October yet, but some are already thinking about Halloween.

Organizers are preparing for the Halloween Parade in the Newbo District.

This year’s parade is called “Monsters Unleashed.”

It’s set for 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on October 21.

The parade route goes through the NewBo and Czech Village District

Entry forms and a map of the parade route are available on the parade’s website.

There are three categories that can win a cash prize: for the most scary and creative float, and the most creative walking unit.

The parade will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor and the Mission of Hope.

This year marks the parade’s fifth year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
76-year-old Fairfield woman dies in Washington County crash
National Motorcycle Museum closes after 22 years
National Motorcycle Museum closes for good
One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: pops heard in fire after fatal I-380 crash
First responders rescued one dog, but a second dog died in a fire at a home in Center Point on...
Dog dies in Center Point house fire

Latest News

Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
Police identify man killed in Waterloo shooting
Lawyers are calling for a mistrial for the 19-year-old man charged with two murders.
Lawyers call for mistrial for man charged with fatal shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
Organizers are preparing for the Halloween Parade in the Newbo District.
Organizers prepare for Halloween Parade in NewBo District