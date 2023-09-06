Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque apartment fire causes temporary evacuation

Call volume for both EMS and fire calls was up across the board last year according to Dubuque...
Call volume for both EMS and fire calls was up across the board last year according to Dubuque fire chief Rick Steines. In 2021 they responded to 7,900 calls, which was up from 6,535 in 2020.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents were temporarily evacuated from a Dubuque apartment building on Tuesday afternoon after a tenant reported a fire on a second floor porch.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 300 block of West 17th Street just before 4:30 p.m.

All residents of the building were evacuated safely while crews worked to extinguish the fire and clear the building of smoke.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. They determined the fire to have been accidental in nature.

Residents were allowed to return to their units.

One person had a non-life-threatening injury, and was treated at the scene. No responders were injured.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
76-year-old Fairfield woman dies in Washington County crash
National Motorcycle Museum closes after 22 years
National Motorcycle Museum closes for good
One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: pops heard in fire after fatal I-380 crash
First responders rescued one dog, but a second dog died in a fire at a home in Center Point on...
Dog dies in Center Point house fire

Latest News

Dozens of people gathered to pay their respects to Iowa's last known Holocaust survivor.
Dozens gathered to pay respects to Iowa’s last known Holocaust survivor
FILE - Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike looks to the sidelines during an NFL...
Former Iowa State athletes charged with identity theft in sports gambling investigation
Two athletes now face identity theft charges connected to a state investigation into sports...
Former ISU athletes plead not guilty to identity theft charges in sports gambling investigation
Dozens of people gathered to pay their respects to Iowa's last known Holocaust survivor.
Dozens gathered to pay respects to Iowa's last known Holocaust survivor