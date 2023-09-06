Dubuque apartment fire causes temporary evacuation

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents were temporarily evacuated from a Dubuque apartment building on Tuesday afternoon after a tenant reported a fire on a second floor porch.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 300 block of West 17th Street just before 4:30 p.m.

All residents of the building were evacuated safely while crews worked to extinguish the fire and clear the building of smoke.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. They determined the fire to have been accidental in nature.

Residents were allowed to return to their units.

One person had a non-life-threatening injury, and was treated at the scene. No responders were injured.

