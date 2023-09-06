Criminal complaint alleges Palo man intentionally shoved 8-year-old into fire pit

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A criminal complaint has revealed new details about a case involving a Palo man accused of child endangerment over the weekend.

The complaint alleges 42-year-old Christopher Maas shoved an 8-year-old child into a fire pit on Saturday, causing severe blistering on the child’s face and shoulder area.

After a day-long search, Maas turned himself in on Sunday.

The complaint says the child fled his home to a nearby park to tell adults in the area that Maas had intentionally shoved him into the fire pit.

The document says Maas was a guardian or had custody over the child because he was involved with his mother.

Maas faces charges of child endangerment resulting in injury and interfering with official acts.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.