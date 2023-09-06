Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Criminal complaint alleges Palo man intentionally shoved 8-year-old into fire pit

Officials say a Palo man suspected of pushing a boy into a fire pit has turned himself in.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A criminal complaint has revealed new details about a case involving a Palo man accused of child endangerment over the weekend.

The complaint alleges 42-year-old Christopher Maas shoved an 8-year-old child into a fire pit on Saturday, causing severe blistering on the child’s face and shoulder area.

After a day-long search, Maas turned himself in on Sunday.

The complaint says the child fled his home to a nearby park to tell adults in the area that Maas had intentionally shoved him into the fire pit.

The document says Maas was a guardian or had custody over the child because he was involved with his mother.

Maas faces charges of child endangerment resulting in injury and interfering with official acts.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
76-year-old Fairfield woman dies in Washington County crash
National Motorcycle Museum closes after 22 years
National Motorcycle Museum closes for good
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: pops heard in fire after fatal I-380 crash

Latest News

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
Pool (FILE)
Iowa City approves plan to demolish, replace City Park Pool
Scott Brown, 34, of Independence, was arrested in February and found guilty in September of...
Independence man found guilty on sexual abuse charges