Cooler weather sticks around

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front continues its trek to the east allowing the cooler air to remain in place.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Overnight we see a few breaks in the clouds with more clouds back on Thursday. Lows are in the 50s tonight with highs remaining in the 70s for tomorrow. Friday remains nice with a slight warmup for Saturday. This is ahead of our next system set to pass through the state on Sunday and Monday. While this brings a slight shower chance it also brings down another shot of cooler air. Low to mid-70s for highs can be expected for most of next week. Have a great night!

