Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cooler weather sticks around

By Joe Winters
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front continues its trek to the east allowing the cooler air to remain in place.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Overnight we see a few breaks in the clouds with more clouds back on Thursday. Lows are in the 50s tonight with highs remaining in the 70s for tomorrow. Friday remains nice with a slight warmup for Saturday. This is ahead of our next system set to pass through the state on Sunday and Monday. While this brings a slight shower chance it also brings down another shot of cooler air. Low to mid-70s for highs can be expected for most of next week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found
Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
Police identify woman found dead after driving minivan into Mississippi River
76-year-old Fairfield woman dies in Washington County crash
National Motorcycle Museum closes after 22 years
National Motorcycle Museum closes for good

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday midday, September 6
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson details the change in our weather pattern...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday morning, September 6
A blustery day as cooler air works into eastern Iowa.
Cooler, blustery on a mostly cloudy Wednesday