Cooler, blustery on a mostly cloudy Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While we didn’t see enough rain from last night’s cold front in most places, we really have changed our air mass quite a bit.

Temperatures and dew points are already down this morning compared to yesterday at the same time, and that will likely carry throughout the entire day. Partial clearing this morning in spots will be replaced by extensive low cloud cover wrapping around an area of low pressure centered over the Great Lakes. This, with blustery northwest winds between 15 to 25 mph, will hold back highs into the low to mid 70s at warmest. Some spots in the north and east may struggle to crack 70 at all, where clouds will be thickest.

Partial clearing is possible tonight as lows fall into the 50s, with similar highs on Thursday as compared to today. There’s a better shot we see some breaks in the clouds, or even some clearing, the farther you go south and west in the TV9 viewing area on Thursday. The northeast zone, however, looks likely to stay stuck under those low stratus clouds.

With more sunshine on Friday into Saturday, temperatures will recover a bit toward the warmer side, with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Another storm system approaches the area on Sunday into Monday, which gives us a chance for a few showers and storms.

However, the more notable thing with this system will be another push of cooler Canadian air into next week. Temperatures during that time will be back in the low to mid 70s during the day, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

