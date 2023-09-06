Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media after taping his final episode of "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bob Barker’s cause of death is now known.

According to his death certificate, obtained by People magazine, the former “The Price Is Right” host died of Alzheimer’s disease.

Barker died last month at the age of 99, just four months away from his 100th birthday.

According to the death certificate, Barker had been battling the disease for years.

High blood pressure, hypothyroidism and high cholesterol were also listed as contributing factors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramius Hardiman is seen on an Iowa DOT traffic camera before crashing into the back of an SUV
‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles
76-year-old Fairfield woman dies in Washington County crash
National Motorcycle Museum closes after 22 years
National Motorcycle Museum closes for good
One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: pops heard in fire after fatal I-380 crash
First responders rescued one dog, but a second dog died in a fire at a home in Center Point on...
Dog dies in Center Point house fire

Latest News

*Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped.* Video shows the deputy driving...
Deputy narrowly escapes wildfire flames in Washington state
Dozens of people gathered to pay their respects to Iowa's last known Holocaust survivor.
Dozens gathered to pay respects to Iowa’s last known Holocaust survivor
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv
A man is facing murder charges in Florida after police say he killed his teenage son with a...
Police: Man killed son with power tool
FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12,...
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage