Appliance company holds groundbreaking for new Cedar Rapids facility

Sub-Zero Group Inc. plans to build a more than $140 million facility in the 10000 block of 6th Street Southwest.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More jobs will soon be coming to Cedar Rapids.

Appliance company, Sub-Zero Group Inc., will hold a groundbreaking for a new manufacturing facility on the city’s southwest side on Wednesday.

The company, which mainly makes and sells luxury kitchen appliances, plans to build a more than $140 million facility in the 10000 block of 6th Street Southwest.

The new facility will be 400,000 feet, and include new machinery and equipment.

Officials say the new facility will add 200 new jobs to the local economy.

Construction is expected to take a couple of years.

