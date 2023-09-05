Work on new Mississippi River bridge at Lansing underway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Since 1931 the Black Hark Bridge has served as the crossing between Lansing, Iowa, and Wisconsin Highway 82. However, depreciation and changing vehicle size and traffic patterns have called for a newer, safer, and wider structure.

On Tuesday, officials with the Iowa DOT announced that work is underway to replace the Black Hark Bridge. They say they have had several meetings with area residents and have learned what is important to them about the old bridge and what they expect with the new one.

The new bridge will be designed to mimic the look of the old one. It will have wider lanes and 8ft wide shoulders that will greatly increase safety. They say the new bridge will have a smooth, concrete deck that will protect the structure from winter maintenance treatments, and that the navigation channel will be increased in order to make it easier for barges to get through the area.

The bulk of the construction work for the new bridge will take place alongside the old bridge from 2024 through 2026. The old bridge will remain in use during this time. The new bridge is expected to be fully functional in 2027 at which point the old bridge will be removed.

Federal funding will cover approximately 80 percent of the $140 million projected cost. Both Iowa and Wisconsin will split the remaining costs.

You can find more information and future updates on the project at the link here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.