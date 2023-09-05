Show You Care
One more hot day, slim rain chance this evening

We have one more hot afternoon ahead of cooler, more seasonal temperatures for early September.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Hot again Tuesday but cooler temperatures are on the way
Hot again Tuesday but cooler temperatures are on the way(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Highs will still top out in the low to mid 90s this afternoon and it will still be quite muggy but we’ll finally be able to break the heat as a cold front brings isolated shower and thunderstorm chances to the area this evening. While a few strong storms are possible, activity is expected to be hit or miss and drought-busting rainfall is not expected. Behind the front, look for winds to pick up out of the northwest and for highs on Wednesday to only reach the upper 70s.

A few showers and storms are possible later today into tonight.
A few showers and storms are possible later today into tonight.(KCRG)

Similar temperatures take us through the remainder of the workweek.

