One firefighter killed in South Dakota fire

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A massive fire broke out in Huron, South Dakota Monday night that resulted in one death.

The Huron Fire Department says the fire broke out at Hurd Alignment, a business located off Old Highway 14 in Huron. The fire was extinguished by late Monday night, but authorities say one firefighter suffered fatal injuries battling the blaze.

According to NorthWestern Energy, the fire required them to shut down the circuit that powers the South Dakota Fairground in Huron. Power has since been restored but a few small outages have been reported in the area of Huron.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

