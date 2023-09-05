New transfer has big start for Iowa Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes had a lot of transfers playing Saturday against Utah State. And what a start it was for wide receiver Seth Anderson.

Anderson had a lot of confidence in himself heading into his first game at Kinnick Stadium, but to score on the first pass play of the game, it’s the stuff of dreams.

“I mean I knew I was going to be scoring touchdowns but that was pretty quick. I will take it. Amazing it was a great feeling the crowd was hyped I was hyped, teammates were hyped it was a great start,” said Seth.

Anderson ran a quick jab step double move and the defender bit and fell down.

“I got inside of them and faked the out and went back up. I felt like him fall behind me so I was like it should be going to me.”

Anderson transferred from Charleston Southern that stadium only seats 4,000 thousand fans, so playing in front of almost 70 thousand fans at Kinnick had to be a rush.

“A lot less fans, bigger stage over here, it’s all football it’s all the same stuff. I already knew with environment being how the fans were because I’ve been here since January. It was different because the first game but already knew it was coming.”

It’s not easy transferring from a smaller school but Seth has never lost confidence in himself.

“It’s really just you have to have a mindset that you’re the best person out there and no one can guard you, that is what you have to be as a receiver. And I’ve got my dad tell me stuff like that.”

Seth’s Dad is former NFL great Flipper Anderson - who once broke an NFL record with 336 receiving yards in a game.

“He helped me a lot to develop as a football player, but it was just so normal to me that I didn’t realize what a big help he was if that makes sense. He was a great help to me.”

