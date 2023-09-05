Mount Trashmore celebrates 5 year anniversary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week will mark the 5 year anniversary of Mount Trashmore being turned from a landfill to a community activity area.

Since the opening, people from around the world have stopped by to see the Iowa mountain.

“There’s some endurance runners that are into the several hundreds of times up and down now and you might only have a brief conversation with them but they’re just interesting and they’re inspiring,” said Marsi Pedelty.

Pedelty has completed in the Mount Trashmore Challenge for the past 2 years. The challenge is what brought her to Mount Trashmore, using it to train for strenuous hikes in other countries. But the training is only a part of the reason she loves the area.

“That’s kind of the secondary thing of it is the people. I’ve gotten to meet a lot of new people, a lot of like minded people. Sometimes it’s only their first time up but it’s an adventure for them too. ,” Pedelty said.

Mount Trashmore turns 5 next week. In the that time the Solid Waste Agency logged more than 50-thousand visitors.

A map of the United States sits in the Recreation Building filled with pins from where people have visited from.

All 50 states are filled-- as well as some sitting on the outskirts of the map, representing guests from other countries.

”There’s a lot of push pins in there from Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin but they go out all over. We’ve had visitors from all 50 states. When people come, this is where they bring people,” said Joe Horaney, communications director for the Solid Waste Agency.

People have approached the agency about changing what it’s called, but Solid Waste says the name ‘Mount Trashmore’ is here to stay.

“We’ve always said we’re going to embrace it because it does kind of tell the story. This is history. This is people garbage and we were able to turn it into something else,” Horaney said.

After years of visiting, regulars say it’s something everyone needs to experience.

“People that have heard of it but haven’t been here- it’s like you’ve got to come. Well can I do it? Of course you can do it,” Pedelty said. “It’s like just come out and try it. Do it once. It’s a great view. I love the view from the top.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.