Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles

New video tonight shows what led up to a deadly motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids.
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Iowa DOT Traffic cameras first pick up 30-year-old Ramius Hardiman on his motorcycle in Tiffin on I-80. The time stamp on the camera is 4:39 p.m. The fast-moving motorcycle is last seen on a traffic camera in Cedar Rapids on I-380 at 4:51 p.m. - less than a mile from where he crashed. A nearly 24 mile drive in 12 minutes. That’s an average speed of around 120 miles per hour. Hardiman died when he rear-ended an SUV.

Public Safety expert and former police officer Bill Stanton says those high speeds are particularly dangerous for motorcycles.

“Changing from a motorcycle to a projectile and it’s actually two missiles. One is the 1200 plus pound motorcycles and then the driver, you know, unfortunately not only resulting in the potential of fatality for themselves but for anyone in its path,” Stanton said.

Speeding motorcycles also pose a problem for police to enforce.

“If someone is determined to break the law and speed 50, 60, 100 miles over the speed limit you know, unfortunately, just a solid object is going to stop them,” Stanton said.

Iowa State Patrol policy allows troopers to start a car chase only if the risk to the public is greater if the suspect gets away. Stanton says that’s often a tough judgment call.

“Did they shoot at anybody and jump on a motorcycle versus someone who’s in a high traffic area, High pedestrian area that takes off, you may not be as quick to pursue that person thinking there may be collateral damage. So whether to pursue or not pursue, I would respond in a case-by-case basis,” Stanton said.

Stanton says there are other ways to catch speeding motorcyclists.

“Cameras where they get ticketed and then if they don’t pay the tickets, there’s a suspension on their license and then if they don’t respond to that there is and warrant issued for their arrest,” Stanton said.

Stanton says riders should weigh the costs of speeding when they get on their bikes, and whether it’s worth the risk.

Cedar Rapids police have not released any other details of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: pops heard in fire after fatal I-380 crash
A picture from @Cyclonejonny showing fans waiting in lines outside Jack Trice Stadium right at...
ISU apologizes for ticketing delays, working on improvements for CyHawk game
Marion police issued an Operation Quickfind for 43-year-old Jennifer Mayberry.
Operation Quickfind cancelled: Jennifer Mayberry found safe
Officials say a Palo man suspected of pushing a boy into a fire pit has turned himself in.
Man accused of pushing a juvenile into a firepit now in custody
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
National Motorcycle Museum’s last day in Anamosa Monday

Latest News

Next week will mark the 5 year anniversary of Mount Trashmore being turned from a landfill to a...
Mount Trashmore celebrates 5 year anniversary
The building isn't able to air condition every room
McKinley Steam Academy struggles to keep cool amid extreme heat
Next week will mark the 5 year anniversary of Mount Trashmore being turned from a landfill to a...
Mount Trashmore celebrates 5 year anniversary
Investigators say 17-year-old Jack McCaffery hit 45-year-old Corey Hite who was jogging through...
No verdict so far in McCaffery trial