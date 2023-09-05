Show You Care
McKinley Steam Academy struggles to keep cool amid extreme heat

The middle school has had to get creative to keep their students cool.
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - McKinley Steam Academy has had to get creative to keep their students cool.

“The temperature outside has been ridiculously hot the last week or so, even this week we had some really high temperatures. And it’s been really difficult for us to maintain that cooling in a lot of places.” said Buildings and Grounds Manager Chris Gates.

Though the school does have air conditioning, it hasn’t been renovated since their HVAC upgrade around 20 years ago. Because of this, the school isn’t able to condition the whole building. Instead, they’re only able to cool classrooms and common areas while other spaces remain uncooled.

“There’s a lot of areas we don’t condition. We don’t condition most of our hallways. There are some hallways that we have air conditioning in but not all hallways. And then, like, our gyms and our cafeterias and some of those bigger spaces we don’t cool as much as we do in a classroom.” said Gates.

Instead, teachers and students have relied on ceiling and box fans to try to beat the heat. But these solutions don’t always work.

KCRG-TV9 went inside McKinley, who tries to keep their building at 74 degrees. But inside a classroom with a ceiling fan, box fan, the blinds drawn, and air conditioning, it was 77 degrees. Meanwhile, the hallway was almost 80 degrees with 54% humidity.

“So, the impact, especially on a hot summer day like today, it’s a challenge, I think, for anybody to focus and maintain that concentration that’s needed in the classroom both with learning and teaching.” said Principal Jason Martinez.

This is just one reason the district is looking into a series of bond votes to replace Middle School Buildings and make McKinley a 6th grade only building. It would also include renovations to help with the air conditioning.

“This would just modernize, take us into the 21st century and keep us on par with some of the newer buildings that we have here in Cedar Rapids.” said Martinez.

The District is currently collecting signatures to get the $220 million bond onto this November’s ballot. They must collect 6400 signatures for the community to vote on it.

