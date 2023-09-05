Iowa Flood Center receives grant to expand flood, drought monitors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Flood Center at the University of Iowa received a $1 million grant through Community Project Funding from Congress.

The funding will help install more stream monitors and hydrostations to monitor water levels and moisture in the Cedar River and Maquoketa River watersheds.

The Iowa Flood Center formed in the wake of the 2008 flood to provide better forecasting and tools to manage flooding.

“This funding will help ensure Iowa remains a national leader in flood prediction,” said Larry Weber, professor of civil and environmental engineering and co-founder of the Iowa Flood Center. “We’re grateful for our partnerships at the local, state, and federal levels that supported this project and made it possible.”

