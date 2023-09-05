Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa Flood Center receives grant to expand flood, drought monitors

A new grant will expand flood monitoring in the state.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Flood Center at the University of Iowa received a $1 million grant through Community Project Funding from Congress.

The funding will help install more stream monitors and hydrostations to monitor water levels and moisture in the Cedar River and Maquoketa River watersheds.

The Iowa Flood Center formed in the wake of the 2008 flood to provide better forecasting and tools to manage flooding.

“This funding will help ensure Iowa remains a national leader in flood prediction,” said Larry Weber, professor of civil and environmental engineering and co-founder of the Iowa Flood Center. “We’re grateful for our partnerships at the local, state, and federal levels that supported this project and made it possible.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: pops heard in fire after fatal I-380 crash
A picture from @Cyclonejonny showing fans waiting in lines outside Jack Trice Stadium right at...
ISU apologizes for ticketing delays, working on improvements for CyHawk game
Marion police issued an Operation Quickfind for 43-year-old Jennifer Mayberry.
Operation Quickfind cancelled: Jennifer Mayberry found safe
Officials say a Palo man suspected of pushing a boy into a fire pit has turned himself in.
Man accused of pushing a juvenile into a firepit now in custody
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
National Motorcycle Museum’s last day in Anamosa Monday

Latest News

Hy-Vee Dietitian Stephanie Vande Brake joins us with tips on staying hydrated on hot days.
Hy-Vee dietitian recommends tasty ways to stay hydrated on hot days
A new grant will expand flood monitoring in the state.
Iowa Flood Center receives grant to expand flood, drought monitors
There are just a few days left to weigh in on the hiring of the next Cedar Rapids Police Chief.
Survey, community interviews to help develop Cedar Rapids police chief candidate profile
Fire at Hurd Alignments in Huron, South Dakota.
One firefighter killed in South Dakota fire