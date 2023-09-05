Heat and humidity on the way out with cold front, storm chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A change that many have been waiting for is on the way, but we still face another hot and humid day before it arrives.

Temperatures today will be similar to the past few days, reaching well into the 90s in most cases. With fairly muggy conditions, expect heat index values to be closer to 100 for a time this afternoon. Like recent days, this type of heat still does require some attention and response, including keeping hydrated and taking breaks in a cooler area from time to time.

The cold front enters the state today, reaching near Interstate 35 by dinnertime. Expect scattered showers and storms to develop along it, and then push east throughout the evening into very early Wednesday morning. Some of these storms could be a bit strong with some gusty winds, due to the amount of heat and humidity along the front. Unfortunately, it’s possible that some areas miss out on rainfall tonight as the front passes by.

Northwest winds kick in behind the front, quickly pulling in cooler temperatures. Wednesday has also trended cloudier based on the latest information we have, so we could be limited to just the low to upper 70s for highs, with those seeing the most cloud cover in the northeast facing the coolest temperatures. Similar conditions are likely on Thursday, though we will probably see a bit more sun.

Highs climb a bit as we head toward the weekend, reaching the low 80s again by Saturday. Another storm system arrives late in the weekend into early next week, giving us another shot at a few showers or storms. This one also pulls in cooler air, sending temperatures into the low to mid 70s for the work week next week.

