Dog dies in Center Point house fire

First responders rescued one dog, but a second dog died in a fire at a home in Center Point on Monday.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
First responders rescued one dog, but a second dog died in a fire at a home in Center Point on Monday.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders rescued one dog, but a second dog died in a fire at a home in Center Point on Monday.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 121 Main Street at about 6:40 p.m.

No people were at the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly, but officials said the home is unlivable due to the damage.

The dog that survived was revived by ambulance and fire department crew members.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

